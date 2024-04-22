Sault Ste. Marie – WEATHER – Got a kite? Today might be a great day to go fly one, with winds expected to be strong.

In Sault Ste. Marie, early morning skies are partly cloudy as the city awakens to chilly temperatures indicative of a spring dawn in transition. Currently monitored at Sault Ste. Marie Airport, the weather conditions suggest a gradual clearing with a promise of sun, though the air remains brisk.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: As of 5:00 AM EDT, the air temperature nears -3.9°C with a dew point of -6.3°C, showing relatively dry conditions. The humidity is on the higher side at 83%, which may make the cold feel a bit more penetrating. Light winds from the ENE at 5 km/h contribute to a wind chill that brings the felt temperature down to -6°C. Visibility is perfect at 24 kilometers under the partly cloudy sky.

Expected Conditions: The day is set to brighten as clouds clear in the morning, with winds shifting and increasing in strength. By late morning, expect southwest winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The day’s high is anticipated to reach a comfortable 13°C, though the morning will still carry the chill of -6°C wind chill. The UV index will be moderate at 5.

Tonight, skies will remain clear until midnight, then cloudiness will increase, leading to periods of rain beginning overnight. Winds will continue from the southwest at 20 km/h before becoming light in the early evening. Temperatures will hold steady at a low of 6°C.

Tuesday will bring showers with a high of 8°C, and by night, the skies will start clearing again, dipping temperatures to a low of minus 10°C.

Wednesday promises a sunny day with a high of just above freezing at 4°C. The night will continue clear with temperatures dropping to minus 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: For today, consider layering with a thermal base and a mid-layer topped with a wind-resistant jacket to manage the chilly gusts. As the day warms, lighter layers may suffice. Given the upcoming wet weather, keeping a raincoat handy for Tuesday would be wise.

Weather Trivia: Sault Ste. Marie is uniquely positioned at the heart of the Great Lakes, which significantly influences its weather patterns, creating rapid changes that are both challenging and fascinating to predict.