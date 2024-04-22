Public Advisory – Unauthorized Drone Use Prohibited at White-Out Street Party Celebrations

WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service observed multiple private drones being operated in the downtown area on Sunday, April 21, 2024, during White-Out Street Party Celebrations. The operators of these drones were located, identified and are being investigated. As a reminder, private drone use is prohibited over crowds, and operators could face serious penalties.

Drone operators need to familiarize themselves with the specific laws and regulations that apply to their location and the intended use of the drone. Violating drone operation regulations can result in fines, penalties, and legal consequences.

Private drones must be operated away from bystanders, crowds, emergency operations and advertised events.

Public safety is always our highest priority. A drone’s loss of control or malfunction poses a serious risk of injury to the public. Unauthorized drone use may also interfere with certified/authorized aircraft in the area, including violation of Transport Canada regulations.

For more information regarding flying your drone safely and legally, please visit the Transport Canada link below:

https://tc.canada.ca/en/aviation/drone-safety/learn-rules-you-fly-your-drone/flying-your-drone-safely-legally