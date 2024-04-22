KENORA – WEATHER – This morning in Kenora and around Lake of the Woods, residents are waking to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chill in the air. The weather, as reported from Kenora Airport, hints at a dynamic day ahead with a forecast that includes sunshine, potential showers, and even the chance of a thunderstorm by the afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Kenora Airport is 4.0°C, with a dew point of -6.2°C, indicating relatively dry air. Humidity stands at 47%, making for a brisk start to the day. The wind is blowing from the south at 14 km/h, ensuring moderate movement of air. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers, despite the cloudy overhead conditions.

Expected Conditions: Today, the weather will transition from mostly cloudy to a mix of sun and cloud. Showers are expected to begin this afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm developing later in the day. The wind will pick up, coming from the south at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature will climb to a high of 13°C, while the UV index will remain moderate at 3.

Tonight, rain showers will mix with a few flurries before morning. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The wind will shift from west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, to lighter breezes in the evening, before becoming northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h overnight. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 1°C.

Tuesday will see any remaining flurries end in the morning, followed by clearing skies. Winds will continue from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, then becoming lighter in the afternoon. The high will reach 7°C, with a moderate UV index of 4. The night will be clear with a low of minus 6°C.

Wednesday promises a sunny day with a high of 12°C and a clear night with temperatures rising to a low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Dress in layers today to adapt to the shifting conditions—from chilly winds in the morning to potentially warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Carry a waterproof jacket to handle the showers and possible thunderstorm. For tonight and Tuesday morning, warmer layers will be necessary as temperatures dip below freezing.

Weather Trivia: Lake of the Woods is known for its dramatic weather shifts, which can quickly turn a calm day into a challenging one for boaters and anglers, highlighting the importance of staying updated with the latest weather forecasts.