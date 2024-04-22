Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Transportation enforce strict safety measures to prevent CMV-related collisions

THUNDER BAY, ON – A rigorous three-day safety blitz targeting commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) has led to numerous citations and vehicle outages in Thunder Bay. The operation, conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), was centered around the new MTO Commercial Vehicle Inspection Facility in Shuniah.

Extensive Inspections and Results: Over the course of the blitz, authorities inspected more than 350 commercial vehicles, conducting 201 level one safety inspections as defined by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. Alarmingly, 130 vehicles were taken out of service for violations related to equipment and hours of service, which could lead to driver fatigue.

In total, 216 commercial drivers were issued offence notices under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). Additionally, 16 charges were laid against drivers of passenger and other non-commercial vehicles.

Ongoing Safety Efforts: The OPP’s proactive enforcement is part of a broader Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy aimed at reducing preventable collisions involving commercial vehicles. “CMVs constitute a significant portion of traffic in the Northwest Region. We hold these drivers to a high standard to mitigate the impact of poor driving habits and unsafe vehicles,” stated S/Sgt. Tim Penfold, Regional Traffic Manager.

This strategy includes not only periodic blitzes but also continuous monitoring and stringent inspection protocols to uphold safety standards on roads.

Acknowledgment of Compliant Drivers: Despite the high number of violations, the OPP recognizes the efforts of many CMV drivers who adhere to safety regulations and contribute positively to road safety across Ontario.