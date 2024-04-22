Residents urged to adhere to outdoor burning regulations as the province steps into wildfire season

THUNDER BAY, ON – April 22, 2024 – As part of ongoing efforts to manage and mitigate wildfire risks, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services has issued the latest updates on the wildland fire situation in the Northwest Region. The updates, which will now be provided every Monday and Thursday, reflect the current state and preventive measures in place.

Current Fire Situation: As of 16:45 CDT today, there are no active wildland fires within the Northwest Region. However, a small fire near Minnow Lake in Red Lake, labeled as Red Lake 1 (RED001), was promptly addressed and called out at 0.1 hectares, showcasing the swift response capabilities of the local fire services.

Fire Hazard Levels: The fire hazard remains mostly moderate across the region, though some areas, including around Fort Frances and Quetico Provincial Park, are experiencing higher risks. Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant, especially in these higher hazard areas.

Adherence to Burning Regulations: With the outdoor burning regulations now in effect, the public is reminded to exercise caution. Safe practices for disposing of yard waste and woody debris include composting or using local landfill services. Those who choose to burn must adhere to specific timings: fires should only be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Proper tools and water should be readily available to manage the fire effectively.

Reporting Wildfires: To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, the public should dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, 9-1-1 is the appropriate contact.

Stay Informed: For ongoing updates and tips on preventing wildland fires, the public can follow Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), available in both English and French. Detailed information and guidelines can also be accessed at www.ontario.ca/forestfire.