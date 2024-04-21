Winter has a grip still in Far North Ontario. The winter conditions have resulted in cool temperatures along with a forecast for continued below seasonal average daytime highs through until Tuesday.

This Sunday morning begins with a frigid start in the northern communities, including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake. Conditions are being monitored from Big Trout Lake Airport, where a partly cloudy sky and biting cold set the tone for the day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature is notably cold at -17.4°C, with a wind chill that makes it feel more like -21°C. The atmospheric pressure holds steady at 102.0 kPa. Humidity is high at 84%, indicating a considerable amount of moisture in the air despite the cold. The wind is light from the northwest at 5 km/h, and visibility is reasonably good at 16 km under partly cloudy skies.

Expected Conditions

Today, the region can expect mainly sunny skies later in the morning as winds shift to the west, increasing to 30 km/h. The high is forecasted to reach -3°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -27°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight will see just a few clouds with light winds up to 15 km/h and a low of -13°C. The wind chill will drop to -10°C in the evening and -20°C overnight.

Monday is set to be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud by late afternoon. Winds will shift to the northeast, increasing to 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h, with a high reaching plus 5°C. The morning wind chill will feel like -18°C. The UV index will remain moderate at 4.

Monday night will feature cloudy periods, with temperatures plummeting to a low of -21°C.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies with a high of -4°C, followed by a clear night with a low of -12°C.

Wednesday’s weather is expected to be sunny with a high of 7°C, cooling down to -4°C under cloudy periods at night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents and visitors should prepare for very cold conditions by wearing insulated winter gear, including thermal layers, hats, gloves, and scarves. For those spending extended periods outside, ensure all exposed skin is covered to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia

These communities are well-acquainted with harsh winter conditions well into spring. In April 1997, similar areas recorded snow depths of over 1 meter, showcasing the prolonged winter season typical of northern Ontario.