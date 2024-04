Homicide Investigation: C22-80520

WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation into the homicide of Steven Andrew MINGO. His body was located within a residence following a fire in the 600 block of Flora Avenue on April 20, 2022.

This week marks two years since the murder of Steven MINGO. The incident remains unsolved, and investigators continue to request public assistance for anyone who may have been present or has knowledge of the murder to come forward.

Members of the Homicide Unit are looking to identify the two individuals pictured in the image below who were in the area around the time of the murder.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.