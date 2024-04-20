Wildfire Update: Northwest Region – April 18, 2024

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
5922
Wildland Forest Wildfire Update

Burning Restrictions in Effect

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations started April 1st and are in full effect in the Northwest Fire Region. Wildfire updates will now be issued on Mondays and Thursdays.

Current Fire Situation

  • No active wildland fires in the Northwest Region as of this afternoon.
  • Fire hazard remains low across the region.

Reminders

  • Outdoor Burning Regulations: Follow strictly to prevent wildfires [Link to Regulations]
  • Report Wildfires: North of French/Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE. South of those rivers, dial 911.

Important Links

  • Wildfire Prevention Tips & Updates: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet (Social Media)
  • Current Fire Situation: www.ontario.ca/forestfire

Let’s stay fire safe this season!

Previous articleWildfire Update: Northeast Region – April 18, 2024
Next articleEric Melillo MP – From Parliament Hill: After 9 Years This Liberal Government is Not Worth the Cost
NNL Digital News Update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR