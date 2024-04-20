Burning Restrictions in Effect

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations started April 1st and are in full effect in the Northwest Fire Region. Wildfire updates will now be issued on Mondays and Thursdays.

Current Fire Situation

No active wildland fires in the Northwest Region as of this afternoon.

Fire hazard remains low across the region.

Reminders

Outdoor Burning Regulations: Follow strictly to prevent wildfires [Link to Regulations]

Follow strictly to prevent wildfires [Link to Regulations] Report Wildfires: North of French/Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE. South of those rivers, dial 911.

Important Links

Wildfire Prevention Tips & Updates: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet (Social Media)

@ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet (Social Media) Current Fire Situation: www.ontario.ca/forestfire

Let’s stay fire safe this season!