Burning Restrictions in Effect
THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations started April 1st and are in full effect in the Northwest Fire Region. Wildfire updates will now be issued on Mondays and Thursdays.
Current Fire Situation
- No active wildland fires in the Northwest Region as of this afternoon.
- Fire hazard remains low across the region.
Reminders
- Outdoor Burning Regulations: Follow strictly to prevent wildfires [Link to Regulations]
- Report Wildfires: North of French/Mattawa Rivers, call 310-FIRE. South of those rivers, dial 911.
Important Links
- Wildfire Prevention Tips & Updates: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet (Social Media)
- Current Fire Situation: www.ontario.ca/forestfire
Let’s stay fire safe this season!