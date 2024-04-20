Outdoor Burning Restrictions Now in Effect

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are in effect across the Northeast Fire Region. Wildfire updates will now be issued on Mondays and Thursdays.

Wet conditions with rain and in some areas snow flurries have soaked down the wildlands.

Current Fire Situation

No active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

One new fire since the last report (Sault Ste Marie 2), successfully extinguished.

Fire hazard remains low in the southern portions of the region (south of Timmins and Wawa).

Reminders

Outdoor Burning Regulations: Follow strictly to prevent wildfires. [Link to Regulations]

Important Links

Wildfire Prevention Tips & Updates: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet (Social Media)

Let’s stay fire safe!