KENORA – POLITICS – Recently, the NDP-Liberal government tabled their budget, which outlined their spending for the next year.

After 9 years of this government, they are not worth the cost. The government has doubled rent, mortgage payments and down payments; their record deficits have driven interest rates sky-high; and food banks received a record two million visits in a single month last year, with a million additional people expected in 2024.

While life has gotten worse for Canadians, the NDP-Liberal government is spending more than ever before. This year’s budget will include nearly $40 billion in new inflationary spending and Canada will spend $54.1 billion to service their debt. This is more money than the government is sending the provinces for health care.

Struggling families cannot afford higher taxes and more inflationary spending that drives up the cost of everything and keeps interest rates high.

Common Sense Conservatives were calling on the NDP-Liberal government to:

Axe the carbon tax on farmers and food by immediately passing Bill C-234 in its original form.

Build the homes, not bureaucracy, by requiring cities permit 15% more home building each year as a condition for receiving federal infrastructure money.

Cap the spending with a dollar-for-dollar rule to bring down interest rates and inflation. The government must find a dollar in savings for every new dollar of spending.

Unfortunately, the government refused to listen. Affordable housing in northwestern Ontario is also not a priority for this government. We need more workers in the region in healthcare, mining, trades, and nearly every other sector. More homes that workers can afford will be critical to seeing our region grow.

Common Sense Conservatives will not be supporting this budget that keeps taxes high, builds bureaucracy instead of homes, and increases spending.

Working for You

If you’re planning to be in Ottawa and are interested in attending Question Period or taking a tour of Parliament, please let me know and my office can help reserve Question Period and tour tickets.

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora) or email me at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament

Kenora Riding