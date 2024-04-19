THUNDER BAY – TRAVEL – If you are travelling from Thunder Bay, Ontario, you will encounter a variety of weather conditions whether heading east, west, or north.

Here’s an overview on what to expect along these routes, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey regardless of your destination.

Heading East from Thunder Bay: Towards Sault Ste. Marie

Travellers heading east towards Sault Ste. Marie will find themselves driving into cooler and potentially slippery conditions. Expect light rain transitioning to a mix of rain showers and flurries as you approach the area. With temperatures hovering around 4°C and winds gusting up to 50 km/h, it’s essential to prepare for sudden changes in weather, particularly the risk of icy roads as nighttime temperatures drop to around -2°C.

Pack extra layers and ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires.

Westward to Winnipeg: A Chilly and Windy Expedition

Venturing west to Winnipeg, the weather takes on colder and windier conditions Early morning temperatures around -1.8°C with a wind chill making it feel closer to -8°C can be expected.

The day might bring light snow and blowing snow, with winds shifting northwest and gusting up to 60 km/h.

Travellers should prepare for a high near zero degrees and significant wind chills throughout the day. Warm clothing, a good car heater, and emergency supplies are crucial for this route, especially in the evening as temperatures dip further.

North to Sioux Lookout: Bracing for Snow

Heading north towards Sioux Lookout, travellers will encounter light snow and temperatures just below freezing at -2.5°C. The wind chill could reach as low as -7°C with local blowing snow contributing to reduced visibility and challenging driving conditions.

With winds gusting up to 50 km/h and snow accumulation of 2 to 4 cm expected, it’s vital to travel with caution. Ensure your vehicle has snow tires and an emergency kit, including a blanket, flashlight, and some food and water.

General Travel Tips

Check Weather Updates Regularly: Conditions can change rapidly, especially in northern regions prone to sudden weather shifts. Prepare Your Vehicle: Ensure that your vehicle is equipped for winter driving with appropriate tires, and it’s a good idea to carry a winter emergency kit. Dress Appropriately: Wear layers that can be easily adjusted based on the changing conditions, and always have a waterproof outer layer handy. Plan Your Route: Know the areas you’ll be travelling through and plan stops accordingly, especially in parts of the route where weather conditions are expected to be more severe.

Final Thoughts

Travelling from Thunder Bay in any direction during this time of year requires preparation and awareness of the weather conditions you may face. By staying informed and ready, travellers can ensure a safe and enjoyable journey across the diverse landscapes of Ontario. Whether heading into colder, snowy conditions to the north and west or facing mixed precipitation to the east, the key to a successful trip lies in preparation and flexibility.