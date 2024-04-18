WINNIPEG – WEATHER – It is as if “Old Man Winter” is taking a last desperate grasp to hold on, as there is snow in the Winnipeg forecast for Thursday and Friday. Fear not, the march of days into May are going to see all that moisture turn into a beautiful and colourful city with plants springing to life. So don’t get wound up over this last stage of winter.

The weather in Winnipeg today presents a chilly start with early signs of light snow as winter clings on into the spring. The observations from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport this morning reflect mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, signaling a brisk day ahead with more wintry weather conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, the conditions at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport were mostly cloudy with a temperature of nearly 2°C. The humidity stands at 89%, with a dew point of 0.2°C, suggesting a moist atmosphere. Winds are coming from the west-southwest at 18 km/h, enhancing the cold feel. The visibility is quite clear at 24 kilometers. The barometric pressure is on the rise at 100.7 kPa, indicating changing weather patterns.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today will see cloudy skies with light snow starting this morning, intensifying as winds shift to the west at 20 km/h before veering northwest and increasing to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. Temperatures will drop to around zero by the afternoon. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Tonight: Snow will taper off late in the evening, but the skies will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow continuing. The northwest wind will remain strong at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will drop to minus 2°C, with wind chills reaching minus 10 overnight.

Friday, April 19: The day will continue with periods of light snow and blustery conditions. Northwest winds will sustain at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, with a high of zero and wind chills making it feel like minus 10 in the morning. The UV index will be low.

Night: The sky will clear, leading to a low of minus 7°C.

Saturday, April 20: A sunny day awaits with a significant warming trend, pushing temperatures to a high of 9°C.

Night: Clear skies continue with a low of minus 2°C.

Sunday, April 21: The sun will remain dominant, driving temperatures up to a pleasant 12°C, with another clear night and a low of minus 2°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With fluctuating temperatures and occasional snow, it’s wise to dress warmly. A heavy winter coat, layered clothing, a hat, gloves, and a scarf are recommended for the colder wind chills, especially in the morning and evening.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known as one of Canada’s coldest cities during the winter, and its spring can often feel like an extension of winter, with snowfalls not uncommon even in late April!