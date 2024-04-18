“Old Man Winter” is showing that he isn’t giving up easily with snow, yes Virginia – Snow in the forecast with as much as 5-10 centimeters of the white fluffy possible today. There could be another 2-4 more on Friday too.

This isn’t a bad thing although it may slow the spring goose hunt a bit. The moisture is really vital for the forests and for hopefully making for a less severe wildfire season.

As the dawn breaks over Big Trout Lake Airport, communities including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake First Nations brace for a cold day with light snow already blanketing the area. A mixture of snow and rain is expected as the day unfolds, presenting challenging weather conditions for these northern regions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:02 AM CDT, light snow is falling with a temperature of -1.3°C and a humidity level maxed out at 100%, indicating a saturated air mass. The wind chill factor brings the felt temperature down to -6 due to an east wind blowing at 15 km/h. Visibility is reduced to 3 kilometers in snowy conditions. The atmospheric pressure stands at 101.0 kPa.

Expected Conditions

The weather today will transition from snow to a mix of snow and rain by the afternoon, with anticipated snowfall ranging from 5 to 10 cm. Winds will shift from northeast at 30 km/h to lighter breezes in the afternoon, and temperatures will rise slightly to a high of plus 3°C. However, the morning will feel colder with a wind chill of minus 8 and a low UV index of 1.

Tonight: Snow will continue, mixing with rain early in the evening. Additional snowfall of about 2 cm is expected. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h before morning, dropping temperatures to a low of minus 3°C, with a wind chill of minus 8.

Friday, April 19: Another day of periodic snow with an accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. North winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 50, with a high of just plus 1°C and a morning wind chill as low as minus 9. The UV index will remain low.

Night: The sky will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, and temperatures plummeting to minus 12°C.

Saturday, April 20: The day starts with increasing cloudiness, reaching a high of plus 4°C.

Night: Cloudiness continues with a 60% chance of either rain showers or flurries, as temperatures again drop sharply to minus 16°C.

Sunday, April 21: The sun will make a welcome return, although the high will still hover around minus 1°C. The night will be clear with a low of minus 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should prepare for a variety of cold and snowy conditions by wearing insulated, waterproof clothing, along with hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against the chill. Layering remains crucial as temperatures fluctuate significantly.

Weather Trivia

The northern regions near Big Trout Lake are known for their rapidly changing and often severe weather conditions, which can significantly impact the daily lives of the First Nation communities situated there.