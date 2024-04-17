TORONTO – CLIMATE – Cities across Canada are taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become more climate friendly.
Toronto is making significant progress towards achieving its goal of net-zero emissions by 2040. The TransformTO Net Zero Strategy outlines a comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to climate change.
Here are some key highlights of the City’s recent achievements:
- Toronto’s greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 41% compared to 1990 levels.
- The Toronto Green Standard is reducing emissions from new buildings by an estimated 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.
- The Toronto Transit Commission is on track to achieve a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2037.
However, the report also acknowledges the urgency of the climate crisis. Toronto is experiencing a rise in extreme weather events, and these trends are expected to continue. To address this challenge, the City is developing a refreshed approach to climate resilience. This approach will involve integrating climate considerations into decision-making across all City services and assets.
Overall, Toronto’s climate change efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The City’s leadership in this area is commendable, and its initiatives serve as a model for other municipalities around the world.