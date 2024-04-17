TORONTO – CLIMATE – Cities across Canada are taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become more climate friendly.

Toronto is making significant progress towards achieving its goal of net-zero emissions by 2040. The TransformTO Net Zero Strategy outlines a comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to climate change.

Here are some key highlights of the City’s recent achievements:

Toronto’s greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 41% compared to 1990 levels.

The Toronto Green Standard is reducing emissions from new buildings by an estimated 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

The Toronto Transit Commission is on track to achieve a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2037.

However, the report also acknowledges the urgency of the climate crisis. Toronto is experiencing a rise in extreme weather events, and these trends are expected to continue. To address this challenge, the City is developing a refreshed approach to climate resilience. This approach will involve integrating climate considerations into decision-making across all City services and assets.

Overall, Toronto’s climate change efforts demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The City’s leadership in this area is commendable, and its initiatives serve as a model for other municipalities around the world.