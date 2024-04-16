WINNIPEG – WEATHER – You will need your umbrella or raincoat for the next four days. Rain is expected today to Thursday, with the potential for snowshowers by Friday. The good news is twofold. First we need the moisture for the lawns and gardens, and second the longer look forward is for a sunny weekend.

This morning in Winnipeg, as the city wakes up under mostly cloudy skies, the temperature at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport registers at a cool 6.4°C. The barometric pressure is noted at 101.5 kPa but is currently on a downward trend, indicating potential changes in the weather pattern. A brisk east wind is gusting up to 40 km/h, adding a bit of a bite to the air with high humidity at 85%.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The weather in Winnipeg this early morning features mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 6.4°C. The dew point is moderately high at 4.1°C, contributing to the thick feel of the air. With an 85% humidity level, the atmosphere is quite moist, which may lead to the formation of fog or drizzle if conditions align. Visibility remains good at 24 kilometers, despite the cloud cover.

Expected Conditions

Today: Conditions will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. The east wind will persist, blowing at 28 km/h with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. These conditions are expected to maintain the temperature around the morning’s mark of 6°C. With the pressure falling, there’s a possibility of increased cloudiness or developing precipitation as the day progresses.

Tonight and Beyond: The detailed extended forecast is not available, but given the current falling pressure and high humidity, Winnipeg can expect continued cloudiness with a chance of rain or drizzle moving into the evening and the following days.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the cool, windy, and potentially wet conditions, Winnipeg residents should consider wearing layers that can be easily adjusted. A wind-resistant and waterproof outer layer would be ideal for today’s weather, along with a warm hat and gloves for early morning and evening.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is famously known as the “Gateway to the West” in Canada and has a reputation for its broad range of weather conditions. The city can experience significant weather shifts, influenced primarily by its geographical position in the wide, flat expanses of the Manitoba prairie, which allows for quick-moving weather systems.