THUNDER BAY – Venturing out travelling is fun for many and a burden for others. Whether is it for fun or business, here is today’s update on conditions.

Travellers navigating through Ontario today should prepare for diverse weather conditions ranging from clear skies to potential rain showers.

As you set out on major highways, it’s essential to stay updated on both the weather and road conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Utilize the 511 service for the latest updates on road conditions across the region.

Weather Conditions Across Ontario

Southern Ontario (Toronto, Kenora, and Surrounding Areas)

Toronto is experiencing sunny skies with an expected high of 16°C. Moderate UV levels suggest carrying sun protection.

Northern Ontario (Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout, and Greenstone)

Thunder Bay reports mainly clear skies with a sharp increase in winds and a high of 6°C. Conditions on the Highway 17 / Trans-Canada Highway could become challenging as winds pick up.

reports mainly clear skies with a sharp increase in winds and a high of 6°C. Conditions on the Highway 17 / Trans-Canada Highway could become challenging as winds pick up. Sioux Lookout and Greenstone Geraldton are bracing for mixed sun and cloud, with a forecast of rain and snow as the day progresses. Caution is advised on Highways 72 and 584.

and are bracing for mixed sun and cloud, with a forecast of rain and snow as the day progresses. Caution is advised on Highways 72 and 584. Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area will see mostly cloudy skies with light rain, transitioning to showers and possibly stronger winds. Travelers should prepare for variable conditions, especially on Highway 17.

Remote Communities (KI and Surrounding First Nations)

Weather in remote areas like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) and nearby First Nations is chilly with temperatures around -3°C, clearing later in the day. Those travelling to or from these communities should their airline website closely for flight updates.

Travel Recommendations

Travellers should ensure their vehicles are equipped with emergency kits, including items like blankets, water, and a flashlight, particularly when traveling in Northern and remote areas. Remember to check your tire pressure and fluid levels, as temperature fluctuations can affect vehicle performance.

Major Highway Outlook