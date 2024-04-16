Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Got a kite? Today would be a great day to go fly a kite, as it will be sunny and windy. Winds will be from 30 gusting to 50 km/h early this morning and into tonight. So make sure to get out and soak up some of that natural vitamin d.

While it is almost -3 this morning, it actually feels warmer.

This morning in Thunder Bay, a chill is in the air under mainly clear skies. With a temperature of -2.6°C as reported from Thunder Bay Airport, the environment feels slightly colder with a wind chill of -3°C. The pressure is stable at 102.3 kPa and is on the rise, suggesting clearer skies for the majority of the day. Winds are minimal at the moment but are expected to increase significantly.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Thunder Bay starts the day with a temperature of -2.6°C and a dew point of -4.3°C, resulting in a high humidity of 88%. Despite the chilly start, the visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers, and the conditions are mainly clear.

Expected Conditions

Today: Sunny skies will prevail, but winds from the east will pick up early in the morning, reaching speeds of 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The high for today is expected to be 6°C, but with the wind chill, it may feel as cold as -7°C this morning. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight: The clear skies will persist until midnight, after which cloudiness will increase, followed by periods of rain. The wind will continue from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with a low temperature around +2°C.

Wednesday, April 17: A rainy day is on tap with significant precipitation expected—around 10 to 15 mm. The wind will maintain its strength from the east, gusting to 50 km/h, and the high will be a cool +4°C. The UV index drops to a low of 1.

Wednesday Night: Continued periods of rain with an overnight low of +2°C.

Thursday, April 18: The sky will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a warmer high of 11°C.

Thursday Night: Cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries, cooling down to -1°C.

Friday, April 19: The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7°C.

Friday Night: Expect cloudy periods with the temperature dropping to -4°C.

Saturday, April 20: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers, warming up to a high of 10°C.

Saturday Night: Clear skies with a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today, layering is essential to accommodate the chilly morning and windier conditions. Ensure you have a wind-resistant jacket for the gusts and a hat and gloves. Transition to waterproof gear by tonight and for the next few days as periods of rain are expected.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences dramatic changes in weather due to its geographical location near Lake Superior, which can influence local weather patterns significantly, especially in terms of precipitation and wind.