THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – This spring, individuals who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are recommended to get an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This additional vaccine dose can provide added protection that may have decreased over time for those at increased risk.

Those groups at increased risk include:

– People 65 years of age and older

– Residents of a long term care home or other congregate living setting for seniors,

– Individuals 6 months and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (due to underlying condition or treatment),

– Indigenous people 55 years of age and older

Eligible individuals may receive the vaccine if it has been at least 6 months since their previous dose or confirmed COVID infection.

Individuals outside of these groups may choose to receive an additional dose if it is recommended by a health care provider or they are starting or completing a primary series.

Vaccines can be booked through the following:

• Local pharmacies (visit www.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations)

• Health care providers (check first)

TBDHU will not host vaccine clinics at the CLE in Thunder Bay but will offer limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments for young children. Please visit www.TBDHU.com/districtvaccines for information on accessing COVID-19 vaccines in the District communities.

Visit TBDHU’s COVID-19 Vaccine page (www.tbdhu.com/covidvaccines) for more information, including advice for immunocompromised children under 2 years of age, and people who are unable to leave their home. Visit the Ministry of Ontario’s website for more information on COVID-19 vaccines (https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-vaccines).