THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The NetNewsLedger Weather desk reports a Special Weather Advisory is in effect.

Thunder Bay is bracing for a significant weather event as a Colorado Low moves into the area, promising a substantial rainfall event from Wednesday into Thursday. Residents should be prepared for the possibility of flooding due to the combination of heavy rain and partially frozen ground, which could impact absorption and drainage.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions As of late Tuesday afternoon, Thunder Bay is experiencing cloudy skies with mild temperatures. However, conditions are expected to deteriorate as the Colorado Low approaches. Current temperature stands at 6°C with winds from the northeast at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is steady, and humidity levels are rising in anticipation of the incoming system.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions Wednesday will see an early start to the rainfall, continuing heavily through the day and into early Thursday. Total precipitation could range from 20 to 30 mm, with some areas potentially receiving even higher amounts due to local topographical effects. Temperatures will hover around 4°C but may drop near freezing during early morning hours, particularly in higher terrain, leading to possible snow mix-ins. Winds will shift to the north, increasing in intensity up to 25 km/h.

Thursday will likely start with rain but taper off as the day progresses. The sky will remain predominantly cloudy, with a slight chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise slightly to a high of 7°C with lighter winds.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the expected conditions, it is advisable to wear waterproof outerwear, including raincoats and boots. Layering is recommended as temperatures may fluctuate, especially with potential snow mixing in higher areas. A sturdy umbrella would also be wise to carry.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The term “Colorado Low” refers to a low-pressure system that forms in the lee of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and can lead to severe weather patterns as it moves northeast across North America, affecting areas like Thunder Bay.