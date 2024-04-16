SACHIGO LAKE – WEATHER – Today is going to be the sunniest day of the week until Saturday. Wednesday to Friday will see precipitation in the form of rain or possibly snow.

A weather system in Manitoba moving slowly eastward is likely to impact conditions. Keep a weather eye to the west.

Parts of Northern Manitoba are under a Special Weather statement calling for significant rain and snow on the way, beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. A large, slow moving low pressure system will begin to impact northern Manitoba on Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain Tuesday and transition to snow for most areas on Wednesday.

After this transition, the snow will continue until late Thursday. There is the potential for notable rainfall and snowfall amounts with 20 to 40 mm of total precipitation expected for the three day period. While there is growing certainty as to an overall area of these higher amounts, it remains less certain when rain will give way to accumulating snow. This will greatly impact individual rainfall and snowfall amounts.

Northern Ontario Weather Update

Today, the communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation experience a chilly start to the day with the temperature around -2.7°C, as reported from Big Trout Lake Airport. Skies are cloudy, but the weather is expected to clear as the day progresses. With calm winds and a humidity of 82%, the weather is brisk, and visibility stands at 16 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature in the region is -2.7°C under cloudy skies, with a dew point at -5.4°C indicating relatively high moisture in the air. The pressure is stable at 102.9 kPa, suggesting that no significant weather changes are imminent in the immediate future.

Expected Conditions

Today: Cloudy early with clearing expected near noon. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h later in the morning. The high for today is forecasted to be 7°C, though the morning wind chill may make it feel as cold as -9°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight: Skies will feature only a few clouds with a southeast wind picking up to 30 km/h. Temperatures will drop to -2°C, but the wind chill could make it feel like -8°C.

Wednesday, April 17: The day will start with a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy in the afternoon followed by periods of rain mixed with snow. East winds will be steady at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will peak at a chilly +3°C, with a morning wind chill of -9°C.

Wednesday Night: Expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of either flurries or rain showers. The low will be around -3°C.

Thursday, April 18: Cloudiness continues, with a 70% chance of snow or rain throughout the day. The high will again be +3°C.

Thursday Night: Snow periods are expected, with temperatures dropping to -7°C.

Friday, April 19: The cloudy skies will persist with a 70% chance of flurries. The high will be around +3°C.

Friday Night: The skies will clear significantly, but temperatures will plunge to a low of -10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress warmly with multiple layers, including thermal underwear, a heavy coat, and accessories like gloves and hats. Ensure that outer layers are waterproof for the upcoming snow and rain. Wind-proof garments will also be beneficial due to the expected gusty conditions.

Weather Trivia

The Northern Ontario region is known for its quickly changing weather conditions, which can go from clear skies to heavy snow within a few hours, especially during the transition seasons.