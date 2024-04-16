SUDBURY – WEATHER – Get out and soak in that spring-time vitamin d today. With sunny skies and a high of 11c today is the day! Starting Wednesday there will be a 40% chance of rain that will increase to 60% on Thursday.

As dawn breaks over Greater Sudbury, the temperature at the Greater Sudbury Airport stands at a chilly 0.0°C, under clear skies. The barometric pressure is steady at 102.2 kPa, showing a rising tendency which usually indicates improving weather conditions. Despite the calm conditions, a wind chill of -3°C reminds residents of the lingering coolness of early spring.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

It’s a frosty morning in Greater Sudbury with the thermometer reading exactly 0.0°C. The dew point is a dry -6.8°C, resulting in a relative humidity of 60%. A gentle northwest wind at 9 km/h enhances the bite of the cold, while visibility remains excellent at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions

Today: The day starts sunny but will see a mix of sun and cloud from noon onwards. Winds will shift to the northeast, increasing to 20 km/h by late afternoon, with today’s high reaching 11°C. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight: Skies will remain clear until they turn partly cloudy around midnight. The northeastern winds will persist at 20 km/h, and temperatures will drop to -3°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -9°C overnight.

Wednesday, April 17: The morning will bring cloudy skies, and there will be a 40 percent chance of showers by late afternoon. Expect brisk easterly winds at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will peak at 9°C, though the morning wind chill will dip to -9°C. The UV index will be moderate at 3.

Wednesday Night: Cloudiness continues, along with a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures will warm slightly to a low of +4°C.

Thursday, April 18: The day will be predominantly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high again of 11°C.

Thursday Night: The cloud cover will persist into the night with a steady low of +4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Layering is essential for today’s fluctuating conditions in Sudbury. Start with thermal base layers and add a wind-resistant outer layer. For the coming days, particularly Wednesday, ensure your outerwear is waterproof to handle potential rain showers.

Weather Trivia

Interesting fact: Greater Sudbury is one of Canada’s coldest cities, with temperatures once plummeting to a frigid -44.4°C on January 21, 1976. Today’s more moderate conditions are a stark contrast to this historical extreme!