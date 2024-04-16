KENORA – WEATHER – Just remember, April showers bring May flowers. Today will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of precipitation. By Wednesday to Friday there is the potential for more snow flurries however temperatures will be from 4c to 6c so nothing to gather up.

This morning in Kenora and around the Lake of the Woods, residents are experiencing light rain with a temperature of 5.1°C, as reported from Kenora Airport. With a pressure of 101.9 kPa that is on the rise, the area is navigating a mix of rain and shifting conditions. A mild east wind is gusting up to 50 km/h, adding a chill to the damp morning.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The light rain in Kenora accompanies a temperature of 5.1°C with a dew point slightly below freezing at -0.1°C. The humidity is relatively high at 69%, suggesting a moist air mass enveloping the area, with visibility reduced due to the precipitation.

Expected Conditions

Today: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud after the early morning showers, with a 60 percent chance of additional showers. The east wind will continue at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 14°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight: Cloudy skies will dominate, with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening followed by more steady rain near midnight. Winds will remain strong from the east, and the low will be around +4°C.

Wednesday, April 17: A wet day is ahead with continuous periods of rain. The southeast wind will decrease to 20 km/h and become lighter as the day progresses. The high will be cooler at 6°C, with a low UV index of 1.

Wednesday Night: The night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and temperatures dropping to 0°C.

Thursday, April 18: Cloudy skies will persist with a 40% chance of flurries. The temperature will rise slightly to +5°C.

Thursday Night: Continuing the trend, it will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -3°C.

Friday, April 19: Expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of +4°C.

Friday Night: The night will feature cloudy periods with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries, dipping to a chilly -6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for a mix of rain and cooler temperatures by layering waterproof and wind-resistant clothing. Keeping an umbrella handy will be essential for the frequent showers, and warmer layers will be needed, especially during the evenings and nights as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora once recorded a rapid temperature drop from 34°C to just 8°C within 24 hours, showcasing the dramatic changes that can occur in this region during the spring.