Winnipeg – WEATHER – Get set for a warm spring Monday in Winnipeg, with a forecast high of 16. While this won’t break the record high on this date of 24.1 set back in 2006, it is a great start to the week before the rain joins the forecast for the following three days.

A brisk and partly cloudy morning greets residents of Winnipeg today, with temperatures just below the freezing point at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. As the day progresses, the city is poised for a significant warm-up, ushering in one of the better weather days of the month thus far.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -1.4°C

-1.4°C Condition: Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy Pressure: 101.8 kPa, Rising

101.8 kPa, Rising Humidity: 84%

84% Dew Point: -3.7°C

-3.7°C Wind: Calm

Calm Visibility: 24 km

Expected Conditions

Tonight: The sky will remain mainly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers late at night as winds strengthen from the east, gusting up to 50 km/h. The low will be a mild plus 5°C.

Tuesday, April 16: Cloudy skies will persist, with a 30 percent chance of morning showers followed by rain in the afternoon. Winds will continue from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and the high will again be warm at 14°C, though the UV index will drop slightly to 3.

Tuesday Night: Rain will dominate, with temperatures dropping to a low of plus 3°C.

Wednesday, April 17: A rainy day is forecasted, with temperatures reaching a cooler high of 8°C.

Wednesday Night: Showers will continue, cooling further to a low around zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a warmer day ahead but unpredictable showers by night, dressing in layers will be key. A light, water-resistant jacket and sturdy shoes are recommended to handle the fluctuating weather conditions. Keeping an umbrella handy will be essential for the evening showers and the rainy days following.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known for its dramatic seasonal contrasts, with temperatures that can soar to highs typical of summer then plunge near freezing, all within the span of a few days during the transitional spring months.