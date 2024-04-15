THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – After a pleasant weekend, Thunder Bay is set for a fine Monday with an expected high of +14. This won’t top the record high on this day set in 1958 at 22.2c. Don’t let that stop you from heading out for a walk, or bike ride and some spring sunshine – Soak in that natural vitamin D.

Today in Thunder Bay, a partly cloudy morning greets residents with a mild chill in the air. Currently, conditions at Thunder Bay Airport show temperatures hovering just below the point of comfort. As the day unfolds, we expect a pleasing transition with rising temperatures and alternating sun and cloud cover.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 0.8°C

0.8°C Condition: Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy Pressure: 101.5 kPa, Rising

101.5 kPa, Rising Humidity: 84%

84% Dew Point: -1.6°C

-1.6°C Wind: Southwest at 12 km/h

Southwest at 12 km/h Visibility: 32 km

Expected Conditions

Today: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with winds shifting northwest at 20 km/h before becoming lighter in the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak at a comfortable 14°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight: The skies will clear in the evening, with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 1°C.

The skies will clear in the evening, with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 1°C. Tuesday, April 16: Morning will bring increasing cloudiness, with winds picking up from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will rise to 7°C, accompanied by a moderate UV index of 5.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers, with a warmer low at plus 2°C.

Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers, with a warmer low at plus 2°C. Wednesday, April 17: The region will see periods of rain throughout the day with a high of just plus 5°C.

Wednesday Night: Rain continues into the night with a low staying around plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a variable day ahead, starting cool and warming slightly, residents should consider layers that can be easily adjusted. A light jacket or sweater would be prudent, with the option to remove layers as the day warms. Waterproof gear will be essential for the rainy conditions expected later in the week.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is no stranger to spring variability. The region often experiences a rapid shift from snowy conditions to sunny skies within the same week, a testament to the dynamic climate of Northwestern Ontario.