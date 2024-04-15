SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – This morning in Sioux Lookout, the skies are mainly clear with a crisp start as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.

Sioux Lookout Airport reports the current weather reading shows a slight chill in the air under clear conditions, with an expected transition into a more varied sky later today.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -0.4°C

-0.4°C Condition: Mainly Clear

Mainly Clear Pressure: 101.6 kPa, Rising

101.6 kPa, Rising Humidity: 80%

80% Dew Point: -3.5°C

-3.5°C Wind: North-Northwest at 6 km/h

North-Northwest at 6 km/h Wind Chill: -2

-2 Visibility: 24 km

Expected Conditions

Today: The day will start clear but will soon see a mix of sun and cloud. Early morning may bring a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. The afternoon will see temperatures rise to a high of 11°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Skies will clear again with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 1°C. Tuesday, April 16: Expect increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Winds will shift to the southeast, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h by morning. The high will be steady at 11°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

The cloud cover will continue, setting a low at plus 2°C. Wednesday, April 17: A mix of rain and snow is forecasted, making for a slushy day with a high of only 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should prepare for variable weather conditions by wearing layers that can easily be adjusted throughout the day. A warm jacket is crucial in the morning, while waterproof outerwear will be necessary by Wednesday due to the mixed precipitation.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout is known for its rapid weather changes in spring, often shifting from clear skies to snow within hours, which is typical for this northern region of Ontario.