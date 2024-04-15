KENORA – WEATHER – This morning in Kenora, located on beautiful Lake of the Woods, residents are enjoying clear skies with a crisp atmosphere as temperatures sit comfortably at just above freezing. With a light west-northwest wind and broad visibility, the day is shaping up to be quite pleasant for those in the area.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 3.2°C

3.2°C Condition: Clear

Clear Pressure: 101.7 kPa, Rising

101.7 kPa, Rising Humidity: 51%

51% Dew Point: -6.0°C

-6.0°C Wind: West-Northwest at 13 km/h

West-Northwest at 13 km/h Visibility: 32 km

Expected Conditions

Today: The region will enjoy mainly sunny skies throughout the day. The temperature will peak at a comfortable 13°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

The region will enjoy mainly sunny skies throughout the day. The temperature will peak at a comfortable 13°C with a moderate UV index of 4. Tonight: Skies remain clear until after midnight when cloudiness will increase. The wind will shift to the east, reaching speeds of 20 km/h. Overnight temperatures will stay mild at a low of plus 4°C.

Skies remain clear until after midnight when cloudiness will increase. The wind will shift to the east, reaching speeds of 20 km/h. Overnight temperatures will stay mild at a low of plus 4°C. Tuesday, April 16: The day will turn mainly cloudy with winds intensifying from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of 12°C, maintaining a moderate UV index of 4.

The day will turn mainly cloudy with winds intensifying from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of 12°C, maintaining a moderate UV index of 4. Tuesday Night: Cloud cover continues with a 30 percent chance of showers. The low will be plus 2°C.

Cloud cover continues with a 30 percent chance of showers. The low will be plus 2°C. Wednesday, April 17: Expect periods of rain throughout the day with a cooler high of 7°C.

Expect periods of rain throughout the day with a cooler high of 7°C. Wednesday Night: The area will experience cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers, and temperatures remaining stable at a low of plus 2°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With sunny days transitioning to potentially rainy conditions, residents should prepare with versatile layers. A light jacket will be perfect for today’s sunny weather, transitioning to a waterproof option for the expected rain on Wednesday. Always handy are umbrellas and boots to stay dry during the wetter conditions later in the week.

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s climate is influenced significantly by Lake of the Woods, which can moderate temperatures and increase local humidity levels, particularly as the seasons shift from spring into summer.