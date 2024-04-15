GERALDTON – WEATHER – Today, Greenstone Geraldton experiences a cool and cloudy morning as temperatures hover around 3°C, observed at Geraldton Airport. The region braces for a day of mixed weather conditions, including potential flurries and gusty winds, typical of an early spring day in this northern community.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 2.7°C

2.7°C Condition: Cloudy

Cloudy Pressure: 101.1 kPa

101.1 kPa Humidity: 78%

78% Dew Point: -0.8°C

-0.8°C Wind: West at 8 km/h

West at 8 km/h Visibility: 16 km

Expected Conditions

This Afternoon: The temperature is expected to reach a high of 11°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight: Clear conditions will prevail, though it remains windy with northwest winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50, tapering off by evening. The low will drop to minus 5°C, and the wind chill may make it feel as cold as minus 7.

Tuesday, April 16: The day will begin with a mix of sun and cloud, clearing later in the morning. Winds will become easterly, gusting up to 40 km/h near noon, with a high of 11°C. Morning temperatures will feel chillier with a wind chill of minus 9. The UV index will stay moderate at 4.

Tuesday Night: Expect cloudy periods with a low around minus 3°C.

Wednesday, April 17: The day will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, maintaining a steady high of 11°C.

The day will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, maintaining a steady high of 11°C. Wednesday Night: The region will see periods of rain with temperatures warming slightly to a low of plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly mornings and potential flurries, residents should wear warm layers that can be adjusted as the day warms up. A windproof and waterproof jacket is advisable, especially with the gusty winds expected. By midday and into the evenings, lighter layers may be sufficient under clearer skies.

Weather Trivia

Greenstone Geraldton’s location in Northern Ontario means it experiences a wide range of weather conditions in spring, from sudden temperature drops to unexpected flurries, reflecting the region’s dynamic climate patterns.