Greater Sudbury – WEATHER – As we greet the morning in Greater Sudbury, residents face cloudy skies and a crisp chill in the air, a typical start to a spring day in this region. Currently, the weather station at Greater Sudbury Airport reports a temperature hovering just below 1°C, with cloud cover blanketing the area.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 0.9°C

0.9°C Condition: Cloudy

Cloudy Pressure: 101.0 kPa, Rising

101.0 kPa, Rising Humidity: 97%

97% Dew Point: 0.5°C

0.5°C Wind: West-Southwest at 12 km/h

West-Southwest at 12 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

This Morning: Fog patches are expected to dissipate, giving way to clearer skies. The wind will shift to the west, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h.

Fog patches are expected to dissipate, giving way to clearer skies. The wind will shift to the west, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. This Afternoon: The skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers. The temperature will rise to a comfortable high of 13°C. The UV index is forecasted to be moderate at 4.

The skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers. The temperature will rise to a comfortable high of 13°C. The UV index is forecasted to be moderate at 4. Tonight: Clear skies will dominate as the wind shifts to the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light by the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 3°C, with wind chill reaching minus 7 overnight.

Clear skies will dominate as the wind shifts to the northwest at 20 km/h, becoming light by the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 3°C, with wind chill reaching minus 7 overnight. Tuesday, April 16: The day will start with increasing cloudiness. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will climb to a high of 11°C. Morning wind chill values could feel as cold as minus 6. The UV index will rise to 5.

The day will start with increasing cloudiness. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will climb to a high of 11°C. Morning wind chill values could feel as cold as minus 6. The UV index will rise to 5. Tuesday Night: Expect clear skies with a low near minus 1°C.

Expect clear skies with a low near minus 1°C. Wednesday, April 17: Rain will move in with periods expected throughout the day, reaching a high of around 10°C.

Rain will move in with periods expected throughout the day, reaching a high of around 10°C. Wednesday Night: The night will see cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of rain and a low of plus 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With chilly mornings and potential rain, residents should consider wearing layers that can be easily adjusted. A good wind-resistant jacket and a warm hat for the cooler mornings are advisable, as well as waterproof footwear for Wednesday’s expected rain.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury is known for its dramatic weather shifts in April, where temperatures can swing widely from day to day, reflecting the region’s complex interplay of geographic and climatic factors.