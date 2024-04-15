The early hours at Big Trout Lake Airport bring clear skies and a sharp chill to the communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake First Nations.

With temperatures plunging to -7°C, residents are waking to a cool morning, but with an expected shift in weather conditions as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -7.1°C

-7.1°C Condition: Clear

Clear Pressure: 101.4 kPa

101.4 kPa Humidity: 75%

75% Dew Point: -10.7°C

-10.7°C Wind: Northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h

Northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h Wind Chill: -21

Expected Conditions

This Morning: Cloudiness will increase early on, with a 30 percent chance of flurries by late morning and into the afternoon. Despite the cold start, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 3°C, moderated by a significant wind chill.

Cloudiness will increase early on, with a 30 percent chance of flurries by late morning and into the afternoon. Despite the cold start, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 3°C, moderated by a significant wind chill. Tonight: The sky will remain mainly cloudy with a continued 30 percent chance of flurries in the early evening. Winds from the north at 30 km/h will become light later, dipping the temperature to a low of -10°C, with an overnight wind chill approaching -15.

The sky will remain mainly cloudy with a continued 30 percent chance of flurries in the early evening. Winds from the north at 30 km/h will become light later, dipping the temperature to a low of -10°C, with an overnight wind chill approaching -15. Tuesday, April 16: The day starts cloudy but will clear by late morning. Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h by late morning, bringing a slight increase in temperature to a high of 6°C, though the morning wind chill will feel like -14. The UV index is forecasted to be moderate at 4.

The day starts cloudy but will clear by late morning. Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h by late morning, bringing a slight increase in temperature to a high of 6°C, though the morning wind chill will feel like -14. The UV index is forecasted to be moderate at 4. Tuesday Night: Expect periods of cloudiness with a low of -4°C.

Expect periods of cloudiness with a low of -4°C. Wednesday, April 17: The day will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of either flurries or rain showers, maintaining a steady high of 6°C.

The day will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of either flurries or rain showers, maintaining a steady high of 6°C. Wednesday Night: Flurries or rain showers are likely, with temperatures rising slightly to a low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The brisk temperatures and potential for flurries call for warm, layered clothing, including insulated jackets and thermal accessories. Transitioning into the afternoons, lighter layers may suffice, especially as temperatures rise slightly. Waterproof outerwear will be essential by Wednesday due to the mixed precipitation expected.

Weather Trivia

The region around Big Trout Lake is known for its rapidly changing spring weather, where temperatures can fluctuate significantly within a single day, showcasing the dynamic and often challenging climate of Northern Ontario.