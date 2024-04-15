Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – In Sault Ste. Marie, the early hours of this Monday bring shallow fog and a slight chill, marking a brisk start to the day.

Recorded at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport, the temperature currently stands at just below the freezing point, setting the stage for a day that promises clearer skies as the fog lifts.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -1.5°C

-1.5°C Condition: Shallow Fog

Shallow Fog Pressure: 101.2 kPa, Rising

101.2 kPa, Rising Humidity: 100%

100% Dew Point: -1.5°C

-1.5°C Wind: West-Northwest at 5 km/h

West-Northwest at 5 km/h Wind Chill: -3

-3 Visibility: 32 km

WEATHER Forecast

Expected Conditions

This Morning: The fog will dissipate, leaving behind mainly sunny skies. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 30 km/h.

The fog will dissipate, leaving behind mainly sunny skies. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 30 km/h. This Afternoon: Expect a high of 10°C with continued sunny conditions and a moderate UV index of 5.

Expect a high of 10°C with continued sunny conditions and a moderate UV index of 5. Tonight: Skies remain clear as winds slow to 20 km/h and then become lighter towards evening. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus 4°C, with a wind chill feeling like minus 8 overnight.

Skies remain clear as winds slow to 20 km/h and then become lighter towards evening. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus 4°C, with a wind chill feeling like minus 8 overnight. Tuesday, April 16: The sun will shine brightly throughout the day with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high will reach 12°C, though the morning may feel as chilly as minus 8 due to the wind chill. The UV index will once again be moderate at 5.

The sun will shine brightly throughout the day with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high will reach 12°C, though the morning may feel as chilly as minus 8 due to the wind chill. The UV index will once again be moderate at 5. Tuesday Night: The skies will start to show increasing cloudiness, settling at a low of zero.

The skies will start to show increasing cloudiness, settling at a low of zero. Wednesday, April 17: Rainy periods will dominate the day with a high of 9°C.

Rainy periods will dominate the day with a high of 9°C. Wednesday Night: Cloud cover continues, bringing a 60 percent chance of rain and a low of plus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a chilly start to each day this week, layering is essential. Consider a warm jacket and a hat for the morning hours. As the day progresses, lighter layers can be suitable, especially under sunny skies. Waterproof gear will be necessary by Wednesday due to expected rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie is one of the few places in Ontario where the temperature can dip below freezing in April, yet still reach relatively high daytime temperatures? This rapid fluctuation is typical for the region and challenges local weather prediction.