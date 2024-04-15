THUNDER BAY – Getting set for a road trip? There are no weather advisories or warnings across Canada this morning. However that can change, don’t like the weather wait a minute! In Thunder Bay the average price of a litre of regular gasoline is $1.649.

As travellers set out on Ontario’s highways today, weather conditions from Toronto to Winnipeg via Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, and Kenora play a crucial role in planning and safety. This report covers key highway routes and provides current weather conditions, ensuring a safe and informed journey for all.

Highway Travel Conditions

Toronto to Sudbury (Highway 400/69)

Starting in Toronto, expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional sun and mild winds. As travellers approach Sudbury, they will encounter a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon flurries or rain showers. Road Advisory: Be cautious of potential slippery sections north of Barrie due to fluctuating temperatures. 511 Ontario provides real-time updates on road conditions.

Sudbury to Sault Ste. Marie (Highway 17)

The route north to Sault Ste. Marie will see increasing cloudiness with flurries expected. Winds may increase, especially near Lake Superior. Road Advisory: Watch for icy patches and gusty winds, particularly in open areas and higher elevations. Keep updated with 511 for sudden changes in road conditions.

Thunder Bay to Kenora (Highway 17)

The stretch between Thunder Bay and Kenora promises mainly sunny skies, transitioning to increasing cloudiness as you approach Kenora. Mild temperatures will prevail during the day. Road Advisory: Clear conditions in the morning but expect potential visibility issues due to fog early in the day and rain later on. Use 511 to check for any temporary road closures or delays.

Kenora to Winnipeg (Highway 1)

As travellers cross into Manitoba, the weather shifts to mainly sunny with a clear night, followed by increased cloudiness and chances of showers as Winnipeg approaches. Road Advisory: Smooth travelling is expected; however, the evening might bring light showers, making the roads slick. It’s essential to monitor 511 for updates on road conditions as weather changes.

Travel Recommendations

Regardless of your starting point or destination, maintaining a consistent check on weather conditions and road statuses via 511 will enhance travel safety and efficiency. Ensure your vehicle is equipped for sudden weather changes, particularly in northern routes where temperatures can be more severe. Safety Tips: Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including water, blankets, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit. Allow extra travel time for routes experiencing adverse weather conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the variability of spring weather in Ontario can lead to rapid changes in road conditions, from clear and dry to wet and icy within the same hour? This makes real-time monitoring tools like 511 especially valuable for travellers.