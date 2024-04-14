TORONTO – WEATHER – Today in Toronto, residents can expect a variety of weather conditions as we start the day with light rain and possible thunderstorms before transitioning to clearer skies by evening.

As reported by the Toronto Pearson International Airport, conditions are currently wet with rain expected to taper off around noon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, the atmosphere over Toronto is damp and chilly with a current temperature of 6.4°C. The light rain contributes to a high humidity level at 90%, making the air feel heavier and cooler.

Winds are gentle from the southeast at 6 km/h. Visibility is fair at 13 kilometers, despite the rain, which is set to bring about 10 to 15 mm of precipitation.

The barometric pressure has been observed at 100.9 kPa and is falling, indicating the possibility of changing weather patterns throughout the day.

Expected Conditions

Sunday, April 14: After the rain ends near noon, the sky will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Today’s high will reach 14°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight: The skies will become partly cloudy with fog patches developing later in the evening. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, calming after midnight, and temperatures will drop to a low of about 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Monday, April 15: The day will start with fog patches that will dissipate in the morning. It will be a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day with northwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h by afternoon. The high is expected to be around 15°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Monday Night: The sky will be clear with a nighttime low of 4°C.

Tuesday, April 16: Expect sunny skies throughout the day with a high again around 15°C.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy periods are expected with a 30% chance of showers and a low around 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With fluctuating weather conditions today, it’s advisable to wear layers that can be easily adjusted. A waterproof jacket will be essential in the morning, with lighter layers underneath for the warmer afternoon. Sturdy, waterproof footwear is also recommended. For the clearer, cooler days following, lighter jackets and comfortable footwear will suffice.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The highest temperature ever recorded in Toronto was 40.6°C on July 8, 1936. Such extreme weather contrasts sharply with the mild, rainy conditions we’re experiencing today.