THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – In Thunder Bay, the day greets residents with bright, mainly sunny skies, as reported by the Thunder Bay Airport. A pleasant day is unfolding with temperatures gradually rising and a mix of sun and clouds anticipated throughout the day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 9:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Thunder Bay Airport is a crisp 2.0°C, with the dew point at -1.3°C, indicating a humidity level of 79%. The wind is light from the west-southwest at 7 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers. The barometric pressure stands at 100.8 kPa and is showing a rising trend, signaling improving weather conditions.

Forecast

Expected Conditions

Sunday, April 14: Today, after the fog patches dissipate this morning, Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers as the wind picks up, shifting to the south at 20 km/h later in the morning. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 11°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight: The evening will be partly cloudy with a continued 30 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will drop to a low of plus 4°C.

Monday, April 15: The day will start with the skies clearing in the morning, leading to a sunny and warm day with a high of 16°C. The UV index will rise slightly to a moderate level of 5.

Monday Night: Expect cloudy periods with a night-time low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a variable day ahead, featuring both sun and possible showers, it’s best to prepare with layered clothing and a waterproof jacket. As temperatures are set to rise significantly by Monday, lighter layers will become more suitable.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is known for its dramatic and varied weather patterns, largely due to its location on Lake Superior, which influences local climate conditions significantly.