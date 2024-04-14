This Sunday morning in Sioux Lookout presents a brisk start with partly cloudy skies as observed at the Sioux Lookout Airport. With temperatures just below freezing, residents will need to prepare for a chilly morning that will transition into a warmer, yet potentially showery afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, Sioux Lookout is experiencing a cool -1.3°C with a dew point matching the temperature, indicating a humidity level at 100%. This has led to the formation of fog patches, though these are expected to dissipate as the morning progresses. The wind is currently calm, and visibility is good at 24 kilometers. The barometric pressure stands at 100.8 kPa and is on the rise, suggesting an improvement in weather conditions through the day.

Forecast

Expected Conditions

Sunday, April 14: Today’s weather will be mainly cloudy after the fog lifts, with a 40% chance of showers by the afternoon. Winds will pick up, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Despite the cold start with a wind chill of minus 3 this morning, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 11°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight: The evening will continue to be mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will remain strong from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become light later in the evening. The low will be around plus 1°C.

Monday, April 15: The day will bring a mix of sun and cloud, reaching a high of 10°C. The UV index will again be moderate at 4.

Monday Night: Expect cloudy periods with an overnight low of plus 2°C.

Tuesday, April 16: The day will be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, warming up to a high of 14°C.

Tuesday Night: The night will bring periods of rain with temperatures remaining mild at a low of plus 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a chilly start to the day, residents should consider layered clothing including thermal wear and a good outer jacket to manage the early wind chill. Transitioning into the afternoon, lighter layers may be appropriate, but keeping a raincoat handy will be wise due to the forecasted showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout’s unique position in Northwestern Ontario makes it a prime area for observing dramatic shifts in weather, particularly as systems move over the varied landscapes of the Canadian Shield.