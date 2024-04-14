SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – Today in Sault Ste. Marie, the morning starts under mostly cloudy skies with a saturated atmosphere, as observed at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport. Residents can expect a brisk morning with lingering rain, which will give way to a mix of clouds and potential showers as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, the temperature in Sault Ste. Marie stands at a chilly 3.1°C, with a dew point to match, indicating a humidity level at 100%. This creates a dense, fog-like atmosphere, limiting visibility to 13 kilometers. The wind is currently blowing from the east at 10 km/h, but will shift and increase in intensity as the day unfolds. The barometric pressure is 100.4 kPa and falling, signaling that we may see continued changes in weather patterns throughout the day.

Forecast

Expected Conditions

Sunday, April 14: Early morning rain will cease, leaving behind mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. Winds will shift from east 20 km/h in the morning to northwest 30 km/h in the afternoon, likely dispersing clouds somewhat and leading to a high near 11°C. The UV index remains moderate at 4.

Tonight: The sky will turn partly cloudy with fog patches developing around midnight. Winds from the northwest will blow at 30 km/h but will taper off by evening. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus 2°C, and the wind chill could reach minus 6 overnight.

Monday, April 15: The day will start with morning fog patches that will clear as the skies do the same. Winds will pick up again in the late afternoon, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h. The high will be around 10°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Monday Night: Expect cloudy periods with an overnight low of plus 1°C.

Tuesday, April 16: A mix of sun and cloud will dominate, pushing temperatures up to a pleasant 16°C.

Tuesday Night: The night will bring cloudy skies along with a 60% chance of showers. Temperatures will stay warmer, with a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today, residents should wear layers that can handle moisture, such as waterproof jackets or breathable fabrics, especially in the morning. A warmer layer is advisable for the evening as temperatures drop. As the week progresses, lighter daytime attire can be worn, but always keep something warm for the cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie is known for its dramatic weather shifts, which can often challenge local forecasters. This is partly due to its unique location at the junction of Lake Superior and Lake Huron, influencing varied weather patterns.