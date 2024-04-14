GREATER SUDBURY – WEATHER – Today in Greater Sudbury, residents face a chilly and damp start with light rain and dense humidity, setting a subdued tone for the morning. Current observations from the Greater Sudbury Airport highlight these moist conditions, with an expectation for intermittent showers throughout the day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Greater Sudbury is enveloped in light rain with a cool temperature of 2.5°C. The high humidity, nearing saturation at 97%, combines with a light south-southwest wind blowing at 9 km/h to create a brisk, damp morning. Visibility stands impressive at 32 kilometers, despite the precipitation. The barometric pressure is recorded at 100.5 kPa and continues to fall, suggesting that the rainy conditions could persist or evolve as the day progresses.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Sunday, April 14: The periods of rain are expected to conclude late this morning, giving way to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers later on. The high for today will hover around 7°C with a moderate UV index of 3.

Tonight: The evening will remain mainly cloudy with a slight 30% chance of early showers. Fog patches are likely to develop around midnight, with temperatures dropping to a low of zero, suggesting conditions may approach freezing.

Monday, April 15: Tomorrow will bring a transition to a mix of sun and cloud by morning. Fog patches will clear, but there will remain a 30% chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will warm up to a high of 12°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Monday Night: Expect clear skies with an overnight low of plus 2°C.

Tuesday, April 16: The region will enjoy sunny weather, with temperatures climbing to a pleasant high of 16°C.

Tuesday Night: The evening will see cloudy periods interspersed with a 60% chance of showers. The low will stay at plus 2°C.

Wednesday, April 17: Midweek will bring periods of rain with daytime temperatures reaching 11°C.

Wednesday Night: Continued periods of rain with a warmer night at 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given today’s wet and cool conditions, residents should wear warm, waterproof clothing. Layering is essential to adjust to the changing temperatures. As the week progresses, lighter layers and sun protection may be needed during the day, with warmer options ready for cooler evenings.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury often experiences wide temperature fluctuations throughout the year, which can be attributed to its unique geographical features, including numerous lakes and mixed forests.