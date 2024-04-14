KAPUSKASING, ON (April 14, 2024) – Two separate incidents on April 5, 2024, have resulted in drug trafficking charges for two Kapuskasing residents. The arrests were conducted by officers of the James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

First Arrest

The first incident began at approximately 9:00 p.m. when OPP officers responded to a report of an unwanted person at a business on Cain Avenue. Upon arrival, officers arrested the individual on an unrelated arrest warrant. A subsequent search conducted by police yielded substances believed to be fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. [Include attached photo if available].

Faith Sutherland, a 23-year-old resident of Kapuskasing, now faces the following charges:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Enter premises when entry prohibited

Ms. Sutherland was released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 13, 2024, in Kapuskasing.

Second Arrest

Earlier the same day, at around 3:00 p.m., OPP officers responded to a call regarding an assault that allegedly took place on March 30, 2024. Police located and arrested the suspect. During a search incident to the arrest, officers discovered substances suspected to be methamphetamine.

Joey Gauvin, a 51-year-old resident of Kapuskasing, now faces these charges:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Assault causing bodily harm

Mr. Gauvin was also released from custody and on April 29, 2024, in Kapuskasing.