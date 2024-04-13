Winnipeg residents wake up to mostly cloudy skies this morning, with conditions observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The city is set for a dynamic weekend with changes in wind direction and speed, alongside a mix of sun and cloud, hinting at a moderately warm spring pattern.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, Winnipeg’s temperature is at a mild 7.1°C under mostly cloudy skies. The pressure is 100.9 kPa, but it is currently falling. Humidity is relatively low at 57%, with a dew point of -0.8°C.

Southeast winds are brisk at 29 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, though these are expected to become lighter as the morning progresses. Visibility stands strong at 24 km.

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 13: Early morning carries a 30% chance of showers, with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Winds will shift from southeast 20 km/h, gusting to 40, to northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 by the afternoon. The high temperature will peak at a pleasant 18°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight, skies will clear, though winds will remain northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, before becoming light near midnight. The low will be around 3°C.

Sunday, April 14: The day will be mainly sunny, with northwest winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. The high is expected to be 15°C, maintaining a moderate UV index of 4. The night will be clear with a low dipping to zero.

Monday, April 15: Continuing the trend of sunny skies, the high will be slightly warmer at 16°C. Nighttime will bring clouds, with the temperature holding at a higher low of 9°C.

Tuesday, April 16: The day will be cloudy with a high again at 18°C, followed by rain during the night and a low of 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

As the weather shifts from mild mornings to warmer afternoons, layering remains essential. A light jacket or windbreaker will be useful, especially during gusty winds. For the evenings, as temperatures drop, maintaining layers will provide comfort against the cooler air. Always carry an umbrella for unexpected showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is known as one of Canada’s windiest cities, with spring often bringing sudden gusts that can dramatically change the weather in a matter of hours.