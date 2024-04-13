WINNIPEG – NEWS – On the early morning of Saturday, April 13, 2024, Winnipeg police were called to the scene of a violent stabbing on the 600 block of Main Street. Upon arrival at approximately 6:10 a.m., Downtown General Patrol officers discovered an adult female with multiple injuries from an edged weapon.

The victim was initially found in unstable condition but was quickly transported to a local hospital where her status was later upgraded to stable.

This incident has triggered a robust response from the Major Crimes Unit, which is currently leading the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone in the area who may have video surveillance footage or any relevant information to step forward to assist with the investigation.

Witnesses can contact the police directly at 204-986-6219 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.