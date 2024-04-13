THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay starts the weekend with clear skies and chilly early morning temperatures, as recorded at Thunder Bay Airport. The city anticipates a pleasant yet fluctuating weather pattern with a mix of sun, clouds, and potential rain showers as the weekend progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, it is a crisp -0.9°C in Thunder Bay, with clear skies overhead. The pressure is solid at 101.6 kPa and showing a rising trend. Humidity is at 79%, with a dew point of -4.1°C. A light west-southwest wind blows at 10 km/h, contributing to a wind chill of -4, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 13: The day begins sunny but will see increasing cloudiness around noon, leading to a 40% chance of showers by late afternoon. Winds will be gentle, up to 15 km/h, and the day’s high will reach 9°C, although the morning wind chill will make it feel as cold as -5. The UV index is moderate at 4. Tonight, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of early evening showers and fog patches developing after midnight. The low will be around -1°C.

Sunday, April 14: The day will feature a mix of sun and cloud. Morning fog patches will dissipate, and there’s a 30% chance of late afternoon showers. Temperatures will warm to a high of 13°C, with a moderate UV index of 5. Cloudy periods will follow into the night with a low of 0°C.

Monday, April 15: Another day of mixed sun and cloud with a higher temperature of 16°C. The evening will remain somewhat cloudy, with temperatures slightly above freezing at +1°C.

Tuesday, April 16: Cloud cover increases with a 40% chance of showers. The high will cool slightly to 10°C. Rain is expected to become more consistent during the night, with lows around 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for a chilly start each morning by dressing in layers that can be adjusted as temperatures rise. A waterproof jacket will be useful, especially in the afternoons when showers are possible. Comfortable footwear is recommended, particularly with the potential for fog and damp conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is known for its dramatic shifts in weather due to its location on Lake Superior, which can quickly influence local climate conditions, leading to rapid temperature changes and unexpected precipitation.