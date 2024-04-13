Ontario Provincial Police and Emergency Services Respond to Severe Incident on Highway 525

KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported a fatal traffic accident that occurred on April 13, 2024, at around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 525 near Minaki, ON. T

he collision involved a single passenger vehicle and resulted in the deaths of two individuals at the scene.

Emergency responders, including Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), were promptly dispatched to the site of the crash.

Three additional occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital to receive medical care for their injuries.

As investigations continue, Highway 525 has been closed in both directions near the Minaki junction, impacting traffic and local travel.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, along with OPP Collision Re-Constructionists, are at the forefront of the investigative efforts to determine the cause of the accident.