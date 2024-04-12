Weather: Bright Days and Chilly Nights Ahead for Thunder Bay

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 4.3°C. The pressure is at 100.8 kPa and is showing a rising trend. Humidity is at 77%, with a west wind blowing at 12 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions

Today, Thunder Bay will experience a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30 percent chance of early morning showers. Winds will shift to the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, as temperatures rise to a high of 11°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight, the skies will clear, though north winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become lighter towards the late evening. The temperature will drop to a low of zero.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

On Saturday, April 13, the day will start sunny, but cloudiness will increase around noon, followed by a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. The high will be slightly warmer at 12°C. The night will feature cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of zero.

Sunday, April 14, brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers, pushing the high to a warmer 15°C. The night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping slightly below freezing to minus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to the variable conditions:

  • Light layers will allow for comfort during the day’s warmer periods and adjustability for cooler mornings and evenings.
  • A waterproof jacket is advisable for potential showers.
  • Considering the chilly nights, keep a warmer layer handy for evening activities.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences a wide range of weather conditions in spring, from sunny days that hint at summer to sudden chilly gusts that remind of its northern climate, illustrating the city’s dynamic weather patterns.

