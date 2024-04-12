Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the weather is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 1.2°C. Pressure is at 101.7 kPa and rising, indicating improving weather conditions. Humidity is high at 92%, with a northwest wind blowing at 12 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions

Today, Kenora will enjoy a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will pick up, shifting to the northwest at 20 km/h later this morning, with temperatures rising to a pleasant high of 12°C. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight, the sky will feature only a few clouds initially, but cloudiness will increase overnight. The northwest wind will decrease to become light, and temperatures will cool down to a low of minus 1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

On Saturday, April 13, the day starts mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers. The weather will clear by late afternoon. Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h, with a significant rise in temperature to a high of 17°C. The evening will see cloudy periods with a continued 40% chance of showers, and a warmer low of plus 3°C.

Sunday, April 14, promises a mix of sun and cloud with the same pleasant high of 17°C. The night will maintain cloudy periods with temperatures staying at a comfortable plus 4°C.

Monday, April 15, continues with a mix of sun and cloud, further warming to a high of 19°C. The night will be partly cloudy with a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mixed conditions and rising temperatures:

Lightweight layers are advisable for daytime warmth and can be adjusted with the changing temperatures.

A lighter jacket for the evenings, especially with the potential for showers.

Carry an umbrella on Saturday due to the chance of rain.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora experiences a significant warming trend in April, often leading to rapid snowmelt and the onset of early spring activities such as fishing and hiking in the surrounding natural beauty.