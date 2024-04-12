Chilly Start with Flurries in Northern Communities

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Big Trout Lake Airport, which serves the communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation, conditions at 5:00 AM CDT are cloudy. The temperature stands at a cold -1.9°C with a humidity level of 87%. North winds are blowing at 11 km/h, contributing to a wind chill of -6. Visibility is 16 kilometers.

Expected Conditions

Today, the area will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h early in the morning, with the temperature reaching up to 3°C. However, the morning wind chill will feel like -7. The UV index will be moderate at 3.

Tonight, it will remain cloudy with a continued 30% chance of flurries. The wind will slow to 15 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of -6°C, with a wind chill reaching -10 overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

On Saturday, April 13, the skies will stay cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries. The wind chill in the morning will again feel like -10, despite a light wind up to 15 km/h and a high of 4°C during the day. The UV index remains moderate at 3. Nighttime will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping to a chilly low of -10°C.

Sunday, April 14, will bring sunshine with a high of 6°C and a clear night with temperatures falling to -9°C.

Monday, April 15, continues the sunny trend with daytime highs again at 6°C, and nighttime conditions remaining clear with a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the cold temperatures and flurries:

Layering is essential, including thermal undergarments for added warmth.

A windproof and insulated jacket will help manage the wind chill.

Hats, gloves, and scarves are recommended to protect against the cold, especially during early morning and late evening hours.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The communities around Big Trout Lake experience long winters and short, cool summers, which significantly influences the local lifestyle and activities, especially in traditional practices and subsistence living.