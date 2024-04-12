Fort Severn, ON — In the wake of an assault investigation, Fort Severn authorities have confiscated several firearms.

Police Respond to Assault and Firearms Incident

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, operating from the Fort Severn detachment, received a distress call on the morning of Thursday, April 11, regarding a male individual brandishing a firearm at another person.

Investigation Yields Search and Seizure

A thorough inquiry into the incident resulted in the Intelligence Unit obtaining a search warrant the following morning. The execution of this warrant by Fort Severn Detachment officers led to the seizure of three firearms, which included a prohibited weapon, a high-capacity magazine, and various ammunition.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Reuben Calvin Stoney, a 32-year-old resident of Fort Severn First Nation, faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Stoney was held for bail court on Friday, April 12, and has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled for a subsequent court appearance on Tuesday, April 16.