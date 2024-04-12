OTTAWA, ON—A new development has surfaced in the ongoing investigation of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS), resulting in the arrest of an ex-member.

Charges Laid in Ongoing Misconduct Investigation

After the Ministry of the Attorney General’s call for a probe into alleged misconduct within the TBPS in December 2021, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) undertook a thorough review of evidence and launched an official investigation.

The inquiry led to the apprehension of Sylvie Hauth, 57, in Ottawa on April 12, 2024. Hauth faces charges including obstruction of a public or peace officer, breach of trust by a public officer, and two counts of obstructing justice, as outlined in the corresponding sections of the Criminal Code.

Court Proceedings Set for Former TBPS Member

Following her release from custody, Hauth is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 7, 2024. Inquiries regarding her previous employment with the TBPS should be addressed directly to the TBPS.

Investigation Continues

The OPP CIB confirms that their investigation is actively ongoing, with further updates to be provided as the situation develops.