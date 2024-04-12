April 12, 2024, Northwest Fire Region – Essential updates on the wildland fire status and safety regulations in effect across the Northwest Region.

Managed Fire Activity and Regional Fire Hazard Report

As of the morning of April 12, there is one controlled burn, Kenora 1, near the Wabaseemoong Independent Nation. The 78-hectare burn is effectively managed and contained. In the region, the wildland fire hazard remains moderate, particularly in the southwestern parts encompassing areas of Dryden, Fort Frances, and Kenora.

Adherence to Outdoor Burning Regulations Is Crucial

With the fire season commencing on April 1, the enforcement of Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is now active. Regular updates on fire conditions will be released each Monday and Thursday. The Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services emphasize the importance of responsible burning practices and urge the public to consider alternatives such as composting or utilizing local landfills for yard waste disposal.

For necessary outdoor burning, compliance with the specific timings and safety measures outlined in Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations is mandatory.

Reporting Wildland Fires and Seeking Information

For reporting wildland fires north of the French and Mattawa rivers, contact 310-FIRE. Fires south of these rivers should be reported via 9-1-1.

Stay informed about preventative measures and the latest fire situation by following our updates on Facebook, Instagram, and X (previously known as Twitter) at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet, available in both English and French. Detailed information on the current wildland fire situation can be found at www.ontario.ca/forestfire.