Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, conditions are mainly clear with a brisk temperature of -2.5°C. The pressure stands at 101.9 kPa and is on the rise. Humidity is nearly saturated at 98%, and a west-northwest wind is blowing at 11 km/h, creating a wind chill of -7. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions

Today, Winnipeg will enjoy mainly sunny skies with temperatures rising to a pleasant high of 10°C. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight, cloudiness will increase, and there’s a 30% chance of showers late in the evening and into the night. Winds will shift to the southeast at 20 km/h after midnight. The temperature will be much warmer than recent nights, with a low of plus 5°C.

On Saturday, April 13, the day will start mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. Conditions will clear late in the morning. Winds will be variable, starting from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, then shifting to the northwest at the same intensity in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 18°C, with a moderate UV index of 4. The night will remain clear with a low of plus 5°C.

Sunday, April 14, promises a sunny day with a high of 17°C. The evening will also be clear with a low of plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the warming trend:

Light layers are suitable for daytime, with a heavier layer or jacket for the cooler morning and evening hours.

An umbrella might be useful tonight and early Saturday due to the chance of showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is one of the sunniest cities in Canada, averaging 318 sunny days annually, which greatly influences the mood and daily activities of its residents, especially as they transition into spring.

