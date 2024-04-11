Thunder Bay OPP Detains Driver Following Traffic Complaint

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – As part of a continued concerted effort to combat impaired driving, Thunder Bay’s Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) unit swiftly responded to a traffic disturbance on Highway 17 in Upsala Township, leading to the arrest of a Kingston man on April 10, 2024.

The incident, occurring shortly after 2:30 p.m., underscores the ongoing challenges and dangers posed by impaired driving on our roads.

Upon receiving the complaint, officers promptly located and stopped the vehicle in question. An ensuing investigation revealed signs of alcohol impairment in the driver’s behaviour, resulting in his arrest and subsequent transportation to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

Victor LINDSAY, 60, faces charges under the Criminal Code for operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and for having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg per 100 ml of blood. Following these charges, LINDSAY has been released and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on June 11, 2024.

This incident highlights the OPP’s unwavering commitment to eradicating impaired driving through diligent enforcement and educational initiatives. The authorities continue to remind the public of the critical importance of reporting suspected impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1, a pivotal action in safeguarding our communities.