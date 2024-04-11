Youth Charged in Connection with Trillium Court Incident

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service have successfully apprehended a 17-year-old suspect linked to a shooting on Trillium Court last month, which resulted in severe injuries to a male victim.

The incident, which unfolded on the afternoon of March 24, prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement and subsequent hospitalization of the victim at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

The arrest was executed on April 10 with the cooperation of the Break and Enter and Robbery Unit, and due to the suspect’s age, their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This case highlights the complexities and challenges of addressing youth-involved violence.

The charges laid against the young suspect are severe and numerous, reflecting the gravity of the offence:

Attempted Murder

Use of Firearm in Commission of Offence

Careless Use of a Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possess Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized (2 counts)

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Discharging a Firearm with Intent

Discharging Firearm – Recklessness

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Following the arrest, the Major Crimes Unit has taken the lead on the ongoing investigation, demonstrating the seriousness with which local authorities are addressing gun violence and related crimes in the community.

The accused made a court appearance on April 11 and has been remanded into custody, with a future court date pending.

This case serves as a significant reminder of the persistent challenges that gun violence poses to public safety and the critical role of community and police cooperation in maintaining law and order.